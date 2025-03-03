MCD’s pilot project to improve market sanitation in hotspots with private help

NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance cleanliness and sanitation standards in commercial hubs, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to outsource the cleaning and sanitation operations of major markets under its jurisdiction. The initiative will start as a pilot project in three markets: Netaji Subhash Place, Janakpuri District Centre, and the main market in Rajendra Nagar. Senior MCD officials shared on Sunday that the plan is to bring private companies on board for cleaning tasks in these markets. If successful, the project will be expanded to other commercial areas in the coming years.

A senior official from the MCD’s sanitation department, speaking anonymously, explained that the project’s scope would involve installing dustbins, regular removal and cleaning of waste, sweeping roads and market corridors, and maintaining public toilets in these areas.

“We are finalising proposals for outsourcing cleaning work in these key markets, and the aim is to improve overall hygiene and cleanliness,” the official said. A similar system of outsourced cleaning had been successfully implemented in areas such as the redeveloped Chandni Chowk and at the MCD headquarters.

To fund this ambitious plan, the MCD is counting on financial support. “With a new government in place that is emphasising cleanliness, we are optimistic that funds will be allocated for such projects,” one official commented. The MCD has also received central government support in the past, including funds for biomining landfill sites in the city. In the coming weeks, the MCD plans to invite expressions of interest from private firms to begin the pilot project.

In addition to the new outsourcing initiative, the MCD has ramped up its cleaning efforts across Delhi’s markets. A fortnight ago, the civic body launched a night cleaning campaign in 312 markets, including prominent areas like Chandni Chowk and Krishna Nagar.

“Our staff previously cleaned markets during the day, but now sweeping is being carried out twice a day, including at night, to ensure markets remain regularly cleaned,” another official shared.

On February 16, MCD Commissioner had directed all zonal deputy commissioners to ensure daily night sweeping in the identified markets. These officers are tasked with overseeing the operations and ensuring the cleanliness of the markets.

“Each zone will have a senior officer, such as an executive engineer or an administrative officer, to supervise the night cleaning activities and ensure the markets are consistently tidy,” the official said.