MCD’s monsoon action plan: Delhi Mayor reviews preemptive measures

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi along with the leader of the House Mukesh Goyal discussed the preparations made by the MCD to tackle the issue of waterlogging in the upcoming rainy season in Delhi.



The Mayor stated that the Monsoon Action Plan has been prepared in advance and that work is being carried out in each zone to preemptively tackle any inconvenience that could be experienced by the people of Delhi.

The Mayor alleged that the corporation had been cleaning the drains before the onset of the Monsoon in Delhi. The drains are cleaned in 2 phases. The first phase includes the cleaning before the onset and the second phase refers to the cleaning after the season is over. The first phase is 92-93% completed in drains above 4 feet and 85% cleaning is done for drains below 4 feet.

To swiftly counter the issue of waterlogging, a ‘Quick Response team’ has been formed. The team will identify and monitor areas prone to waterlogging and devise plans to prevent it.

The leader of the House said, “The MCD has completed all its preparations before the monsoon. Last year, as soon as the monsoon started in July, flood-like conditions arose in Delhi. Special attention is being given to areas where there was more waterlogging last year.”

Mukesh Goyal claimed that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal development works have taken place in Delhi and assured the public that they ‘will not face the problem of waterlogging this year’ and even if they do insecticide will be sprayed in areas where it takes place.

The Mayor stated that centralised control rooms in the Civic Centre headquarters have been prepared. Control rooms have been set up in all zones to monitor the situation.

Additionally, zonal teams have been formed at the ward level. These consist of JEs, Sanitation workers, drain workers and staff from the maintenance and the DEMS departments.

She said that pumping staff will be present 24/7 at all permanent pumping stations. The corporation has 70-80 permanent and 450-500 temporary pumps.