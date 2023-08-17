MCD’s ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ prog in all 250 wards on Independence Day

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised Meri Mati Mera Desh programme across all of their 250 wards on Tuesday to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India. The programme schedule included the inauguration of Silafalkam, Panch Pran Pratigya, Diya Prakash, Mati Vandan, selfie upload, tree plantation, Veer Vandan, flag hoisting, and singing the national anthem across each ward. Along with the participation of public representatives and locals, families of freedom fighters were invited to the events. In Najafgarh and Narela zones, there was massive participation from the locals, where people gathered at various places to hoist the flag. Plantation programmes were organised, and everyone took an oath to maintain the integrity and harmony of the country while remembering the sacrifices of martyrs. In Karol Bagh Zone, Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi, hoisted the flag and started the plantation programme. In Keshav Puram Zone, she lit lamps before the statues of martyrs. Similarly, in the West Zone, Member of Parliament Pravesh Verma paid his respects to the heroes while unfurling the national flag. School children participated in cultural programmes in the Central Zone, Shahdara South Zone, Shahdara North Zone and City SP Zone.