MCD’s Mehrauli UPHC sets quality benchmark with NHSRC nod

New Delhi: In a significant milestone for public healthcare delivery in the Capital, the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Mehrauli has become the first health facility under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to be awarded the prestigious National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The certification, granted by the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC), follows a rigorous national-level external assessment conducted by empanelled experts between July 14 and July 15, 2025. According to the official communication from NHSRC, the Mehrauli-based AAM-UPHC MCW met all 12 thematic criteria under the NQAS framework and achieved an impressive overall score of 88.27%, thereby qualifying for the “Quality Certified” status.

This certification is a testament to the UPHC’s consistent adherence to quality benchmarks in service delivery, patient safety, infrastructure, and clinical care processes. The recognition boosts public trust, sets a benchmark for MCD facilities, and supports Delhi’s push for better primary healthcare through improved standards, accountability, and community-focused practices.