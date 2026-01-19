MCD’s mega cleanliness drive focuses on rds, lanes, public spaces in Keshavpuram

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a mega sanitation drive in Ward No. 59 under the Keshavpuram Zone, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen civic hygiene and improve public health conditions in the Capital.

According to details shared by the civic body on, the large-scale cleanliness Abhiyaan witnessed active participation from sanitation workers, field officials and local administration. The drive focused on intensive cleaning of roads, lanes and public spaces, along with the removal of accumulated waste and silt from vulnerable spots.

Officials said the initiative forms part of MCD’s sustained campaign to maintain cleanliness at the ward level and address sanitation-related complaints in a time-bound manner. Emphasis was laid on visible on-ground action, with sanitation staff deployed in large numbers to ensure comprehensive coverage of the area.

Details shared by the MCD showed sanitation workers equipped with safety gear carrying out sweeping and waste collection, while senior officials and public representatives were seen interacting with staff and local residents. The presence of officials on the ground, the civic body said, was aimed at boosting coordination and ensuring effective execution of sanitation measures.

The MCD reiterated that such drives are crucial for preventing the spread of vector-borne diseases and improving overall environmental conditions, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods. Regular cleanliness campaigns, it said, also help in creating awareness among residents about the importance of maintaining hygiene in public spaces. The corporation has been consistently highlighting its sanitation initiatives under broader campaigns such as Clean Delhi and Green Delhi, with a focus on improving quality of life for citizens. Officials added that similar mega sanitation drives will continue to be organised across different zones of the city as part of MCD’s long-term strategy for a cleaner and healthier Delhi.

Residents have been urged to cooperate with civic agencies and support cleanliness efforts by ensuring proper disposal of waste.