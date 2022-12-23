MCD's historic Central Library shifted from Town Hall to Civic Centre

New Delhi: The Central Library of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi set up in 1958 at the iconic Town Hall in the walled city, has been shifted to the towering Civic Centre here, officials said on Thursday. The 1860s-era Town Hall in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk served as the headquarters of the MCD from the time of its inception till it was moved to the 28-storey high complex —Civic Centre.

Special Officer of the MCD Ashwani Kumar on Thursday inaugurated the library in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti. It is located on the third floor of the E Block of the Civic Center.

The Civic Centre, officially known as the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre, the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was inaugurated on April 22, 2010.

The state-of-the-art complex houses five buildings, the tallest of which is 28-storey high.

"The old Central Library of the MCD had about 8,000 books and nearly 6,000 books have been shifted to its new location. The Central Library set up in 1958 when the MCD began its journey, has some very rare books in its possession, including an original copy of the Constitution of India. It has now found a new home," an official source said. The MCD came into being in 1958 and Town Hall served as its headquarters till 2009, and from April 2010 the headquarters was formally shifted to the swanky

and towering Civic Centre complex in front of the New Delhi railway station.