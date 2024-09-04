MCD’s drive to prevent mosquito breeding in hosps, health centres

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a special drive to prevent mosquito breeding in hospitals and health centres across the city, aiming to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.



As part of the initiative, MCD officials inspected 711 hospitals and health centres run by the MCD and the Delhi Government. During the inspections, mosquito breeding sites were discovered in 182 facilities. The breeding grounds were promptly destroyed to prevent further mosquito proliferation. In response to these findings, MCD issued 82 legal notices and filed 33 prosecutions against the authorities responsible for maintaining these facilities. The primary focus of the drive was to eliminate stagnant water, which serves as a breeding ground for Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes, the primary vectors for these diseases. MCD officials emphasised the importance of preventive measures, such as regularly emptying water from containers like drums, coolers, and flower pots, to disrupt mosquito breeding cycles.

In addition, the heads of hospitals and health centres were advised to take immediate and ongoing steps to control mosquito breeding within their premises. These efforts are crucial to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for both patients and healthcare staff.