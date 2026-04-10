MCD’s digital push: App launched, 500 students get scholarships

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday rolled out a web application for its schools and disbursed scholarships to 500 meritorious students, marking a push towards digital integration and student support.



Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh transferred Rs 1,000 each directly into students’ bank accounts in a single-click initiative, with funding support from Sungrow. The event was attended by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma, and senior officials from the education department.

The newly launched web app will cover 1,514 MCD schools, enabling parents to track attendance, homework, and academic progress remotely. Officials said the platform aims to strengthen transparency and parental engagement in school education.

Addressing the gathering, the Mayor said that civic schools are playing a crucial role in shaping the nation’s future, adding that continuous reforms are being introduced for students’ holistic development. He also urged teachers to remain committed to quality education.

Sharma highlighted the role of educators in strengthening the system, while Yogesh Verma underscored the use of technology, including QR-based access, to modernise school administration. He also noted the launch of 24 Nigam-SHRI schools and acknowledged corporate support in promoting student welfare.