MCD’s ₹17,266 cr Budget focuses on waste management & public works

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner, Ashwini Kumar, on Thursday unveiled a Rs 17,266 crore Budget for the financial year 2025-26, prioritising infrastructure development, environmental sustainability, and public services.

A significant allocation of Rs 37 crore has been earmarked for transforming Rawta and Daurala into model villages. In the environmental sector, Kumar noted that MCD plans to enhance waste management by setting up waste-to-energy plants at Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur, each with a processing capacity exceeding 3,000 tonnes per day. Additionally, 308 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have already been installed across the city, with plans for 262 more. Under the Green Delhi Action Plan, the Horticulture Department has planted 181,475 trees to improve the Capital’s green cover.

On the education front, MCD is set to procure 12,234 desks for its schools, while Rs 3 crore has been allocated for upgrading stadium facilities, he said. In education, MCD runs 1,531 primary schools, 43 grant-aided schools, and 809 recognised institutions, serving over 7.12 lakh students. In healthcare, the corporation operates 13 hospitals, 102 maternal and child welfare centers, 36 urban health centers, and 31 mobile dispensaries.

To address parking concerns, the corporation has inaugurated new parking facilities at locations such as Gandhi Maidan and Lajpat Nagar. Parking revenue has seen consistent growth, reaching Rs 145.35 crore by January 28, 2025. Further streamlining revenue collection, MCD has introduced a radio frequency-based road tax collection system at 13 entry points.

Sanitation remains a key focus, with Rs 4,907.11 crore—28.86 per cent of the total budget—allocated to the sector, marking an increase from Rs 4,593 crore in 2024-25. Additionally, Rs 2,894 crore (17.02 per cent) has been designated for public works and street lighting under the engineering department, up from Rs 2,694 crore in the current year. Key infrastructure projects include the expansion of Kishanganj R.U.B. at a cost of Rs 48.77 crore, construction projects in Karkardooma amounting to Rs 116 crore, and a new hospital in Lajpat Nagar. The revised budget estimates for 2024-25 were also tabled for discussion before final approval. Highlighting waste management initiatives, the Commissioner stated that Delhi generates around 6,000 tonnes of construction waste daily. To address this, MCD has established processing plants at Bakkarwala, Ranikhera, Shastri Park, and Burari, with a combined capacity of 5,000 tonnes. Another plant is under construction in Tehkhand. Additionally, bio-methanisation plants capable of processing 200 metric tonnes of organic waste daily are expected to be operational by March 2025.

MCD regularised 4,553 sanitation workers, cleared 105 illegal dumping sites, and treated 222 trees under its “tree ambulance” initiative. Property tax collection rose 11.3 per cent to Rs 1,908.06 crore.