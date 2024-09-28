MCD wrongly overpowered, mandate stolen, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: The BJP has wrongly overpowered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and stole the mandate, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Friday after the saffron party won the last vacant seat of the civic body’s standing committee.

The councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress had boycotted the election. With this poll result, the BJP now has 10 members in the panel while the ruling AAP has only eight.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal said that according to rules only the mayor can convene a meeting of the MCD House but the lieutenant governor changed it and directed an additional commissioner of the civic body to do it.

“Is this election?” he posed and accused the BJP of resorting to “hooliganism”.

The former chief minister claimed that as per the rule, a notice has to be sent to every councillor 72 hours before the meeting, but it was not followed.