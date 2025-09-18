MCD writes to govt again, seeks Rs 900 cr annually for toll-tax removal

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has once again written to the city government, demanding Rs 900 crore annually in return for scrapping toll-tax collections at the borders of the national capital.

The MCD, officials said, is not opposed to removing toll booths since they cause heavy traffic congestion at Delhi’s border points. However, the civic body underlined that the revenue aspect must be addressed before any decision is taken.

“We had earlier written to the Delhi government but did not receive any official reply. Even though a meeting was held over the issue, we did not get any direct response,” a senior MCD official said, adding that a second letter was sent to the government on Thursday.

This is the second time the MCD has approached the Delhi government over the matter. In July, the corporation had sent its first letter after a meeting chaired by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in June, where the removal of toll booths was discussed to ease congestion at the borders.