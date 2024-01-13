MCD will strive for better ranking in next ‘Swachh Survekshan’, says Mayor Oberoi

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday said the city’s municipal corporation will make efforts to improve its ranking in the next ‘Swachh Survekshan’, a day after the cleanliness survey awards were announced by the Centre.



Addressing a press conference at the Civic Centre, she also said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been ranked “28th” among urban local bodies spanning areas having a population of more than 10 lakh in the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023’.

The MCD has been ranked 90th among 446 urban local bodies having a population of more than 1 lakh, in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023’.

“After the unification of the MCD in 2022, the cleanliness situation in Delhi has improved. Our workers and officers visited every corner of Delhi to supervise the cleanliness system in Delhi. It is because of them that we have been able to achieve this improvement,” the mayor said while congratulating the residents. This is the first time the MCD has taken part in the Central government’s annual cleanliness survey after the three civic bodies which existed earlier were unified again into a single entity in 2022.

In ‘Swachh Survekshan 2022’, the NDMC was ranked 37th, the EDMC 34th and the SDMC 28th, in the category of cities with a population of more than 10 lakh.