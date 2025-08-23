MCD will ‘100%’ implement top court order, says Mayor

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will act “with full strength” to implement the Supreme Court’s directions on stray dogs, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Friday.

Welcoming the order, he affirmed it would be implemented “100 per cent” and stressed that while dogs are dear to everyone, the public must not face problems.

Singh said the MCD has 20 Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres, which will be prioritised for sterilisation and vaccination

drives.

Only aggressive dogs or those involved in attacks will be picked up, while others will remain undisturbed after treatment, he added.

The mayor noted that even dog lovers, initially upset, were now satisfied with the court’s decision. “We all love dogs, but we must ensure safety of both humans

and animals,” Singh emphasised.