MCD warns public against unauthorised commercial activities

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued an advisory urging citizens to verify the permissibility of commercial activities under the Master Plan-2021 before paying any conversion, parking, registration, or Health Trade License (HTL) charges.

The civic body highlighted that while it has a software system in place for collecting these charges and issuing licenses, some individuals have misused the platform.

These users managed to pay fees and download receipts for commercial activities that are not permissible under existing zoning norms as per the Master Plan-2021.

“Health Trade Licenses can only be issued for activities allowed under the Master Plan,” the MCD stated.

“However, it has been observed that unscrupulous elements are bypassing these regulations by exploiting the software to obtain receipts and licenses fraudulently.”

The MCD emphasized that such activities are illegal and warned that action is being taken against offenders. In recent cases, commercial operations found to be in violation had their licenses cancelled, and the fees paid were forfeited.

To prevent further misuse, the MCD advised all individuals intending to start new commercial operations in areas under its jurisdiction to confirm the legality of their proposed activities through the official MCD website or by visiting an MCD office.

The public has also been cautioned against falling prey to touts or agents who may provide misleading information about permissible activities.

MCD reiterated its commitment to strict enforcement of the Master Plan-2021 and maintaining the integrity of its regulatory systems.

For verification and further details, citizens can visit the official MCD portal or approach their

local MCD office.