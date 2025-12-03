MCD ward by-elections:“In just 10 months, public trust is decisively shifting back towards AAP” says Kejriwal

New Delhi: The by-election verdict across 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards has delivered a powerful boost to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), signalling a sharp political undercurrent in the national capital. While the BJP managed to retain only 7 of its 9 seats despite deploying every tactic at its disposal, AAP held all three of its seats, highlighting a clear consolidation of support in its favour.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj, senior leader and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia and Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi, along with other senior leaders, saluted the public mandate and congratulated the party’s winning councillors, calling the outcome a testament to Delhi’s growing confidence in AAP’s governance model.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to X and wrote: “In this corporation by-election, this time the Aam Aadmi Party fielded its dedicated workers in the electoral arena, and the people of Delhi have made it clear through their mandate that the public support for Delhi is continuously strengthening towards the AAP.”

“In just 10 months, the public's trust is once again rapidly returning towards the Aam Aadmi Party. Delhi is very soon returning towards positive politics and good works,” asserted the AAP Chief.

In a strong reaction to the developments in the Ashok Vihar ward, former Delhi CM and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, said that the BJP had been dishonestly declared victorious in the ward. Sharing a screenshot from the Election Commission website on X, she wrote: “Democracy had been tampered with in Ashok Vihar. The website clearly showed that the Aam Aadmi Party had won. But now suddenly, in the name of ‘recounting,’ the results have been overturned. The BJP is making every possible attempt to steal the mandate of the people of Delhi.”

AAP’s National Media In-charge Anurag Dhanda also expressed his remarks on X, stating: “The BJP’s tally in the MCD by-elections had fallen from 9 seats to 6, and it managed to reach 7 only by winning the Ashok Vihar seat through the Election Commission’s malpractice. The people of Delhi have started rejecting the BJP government in less than a year.”

AAP MCD Incharge Durgesh Pathak said on X: “The people of Delhi had once again stamped their approval on Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of work in the MCD by-elections. Delhi’s ‘devtulya’ (godlike) citizens have proven that honest work, clean intent, and service to the people are the essence of real politics. The election of Anil from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Ram Swaroop Kanojia from Dakshinpuri with massive public support is the echo of people’s faith. Heartiest congratulations to all these victorious councillors, and salutations to the aware citizens of Delhi. Together, you have sent a clear message that Delhi now accepts only the politics of work.”

MCD LoP Ankush Narang said that the people of Delhi had once again strongly endorsed Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of work in the MCD by-elections. “The election of Anil from Mundka, Rajan Arora from Naraina, and Ram Swaroop Kanojia from Dakshinpuri with massive public support is the resonance of people’s trust. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all these victorious councillors. This is not just an election, but the people’s trust and a victory of public sentiment over the BJP’s corrupt politics. The people of Delhi have sent a clear message that votes will be cast for work, not for arrogance.”