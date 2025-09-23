MCD uses drones for mosquito control

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards combating mosquito-borne illnesses in the Capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday introduced the use of drones to spray insecticides in waterlogged areas. The initiative was inaugurated by Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav in Alipur, under the Narela Zone.

The drone, equipped with a 10-litre tank, is capable of spraying insecticide across a two-kilometre stretch in just seven minutes.

Officials said this technology will enable the corporation to cover larger areas in less time, particularly those that are difficult for municipal staff to access.

The exercise is expected to aid in the prevention of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, which continue to pose health challenges during the monsoon season.

The launch event was attended by Local Councillor and Chairman of the Rural Area Committee Yogesh Rana, Deputy Health Officer Dr. Ajay Kumar, Dr. Sanjay Sinha, and other senior officials of the corporation. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor Yadav underlined that drone deployment represents the corporation’s commitment to adopting modern solutions for public health management.

Yadav said drones will help reach waterlogged and unauthorised areas, urging residents to eliminate mosquito breeding sites. Officials added similar operations will expand to other high-risk city areas under the integrated vector-control programme.