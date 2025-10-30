MCD undertakes citywide sanitation drive

New Delhi: In preparation for the Chhath Puja celebrations, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted extensive sanitation drives at more than 1,100 ghats across the national capital to ensure a clean, safe, and hygienic environment for devotees.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that dedicated cleanliness teams were deployed in all zones to carry out delisting of drains, garbage removal, and washing of ghats.

The MCD also implemented fogging operations, installed dustbins, and deployed water sprinklers to control dust and maintain hygiene. To facilitate the festive rituals, proper lighting and beautification works were undertaken, while horticulture teams enhanced the surroundings at major ghats.

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioners and zonal sanitation staff, personally supervised the arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Following the conclusion of the celebrations, a large-scale post-Chhath cleaning drive was launched to remove waste and restore the ghats to their original condition.