MCD to upgrade 156 Delhi toll plazas for faster commercial tolls

NEW DELHI: In a major move to modernise its border tax infrastructure, Delhi’s toll plazas are set for a high-tech upgrade, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) planning to revamp 156 entry points to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) standards. The Rs 997-crore initiative aims to speed up toll and Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) collection from commercial vehicles through technologies such as RFID-based systems and digital integration.

The MCD has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to engage a private contractor for the collection, operation, and maintenance of toll plazas for three years, extendable by six months. Thirteen key entry points will use RFID systems, while others will rely on manual or semi-

automated methods.