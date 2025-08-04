MCD to strengthen birth control centres, launch anti-rabies awareness campaigns

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will strengthen animal birth control centres and launch zone-wise anti-rabies awareness campaigns to address the issue of stray dogs in the national capital.

According to a statement, the centres run by the corporation in collaboration with various NGOs will soon begin implanting microchips in dogs, which will store sterilisation status and other important details, making future monitoring and tracking easier.

Along with sterilisation, the centres will also ensure timely health check-ups, including blood tests, it said.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the subcommittee constituted by the Standing Committee of the MCD on Monday. It was chaired by the subcommittee head and vice chairman of the Standing Committee. Environmentalist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma participated in the meeting.

Gandhi emphasised the need to strengthen and equip the birth control centres with trained staff, medical facilities, adequate resources and a proper monitoring system to ensure that the sterilisation process is carried out smoothly, humanely and effectively.

She also suggested preparing an inclusive and long-term strategy with the cooperation of animal lover organisations, experienced NGOs and local residents for a permanent and sensitive solution

to the issue.

Sharma said the corporation is working towards striking a balance between animal welfare and public health by adopting a holistic approach.

She added that the civic body is taking concrete and effective steps in this direction with the cooperation of all concerned agencies and experts.