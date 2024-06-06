MCD to stop accepting cheques for property tax payment from July 1

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said Wednesday it will discontinue property tax payments through cheques from July 1 in view of the issue of dishonoured cheques faced by the civic body. Starting next month, property tax will have to be paid digitally through UPI, wallets, demand draft, pay order or through any online payment gateway, the civic body said in a statement. “Due to legal issues arising out of dishonoured cheques, payments of property tax through this medium shall be discontinued with effect from July,” it said. The MCD also appealed to property owners and occupiers of vacant land and buildings to pay tax for the year 2024-25 and get a 10 per cent rebate on lump sum payments before June 30th. For tax payment, property owners or occupiers can log onto www.mcdonline.nic.in.