MCD to set up 100 debris collection points in Delhi to curb pollution

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is in the process of establishing 100 debris collection points in the national capital to mitigate pollution, officials said on Saturday.

While 35 of them are already operational in various zones, locations have been identified for another 49, the MCD said in a statement.

According to reports, construction activity is a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi. “To address this issue, the MCD, in collaboration with A-PAG and C&D (construction and demolition) plant concessionaires, has established debris collection points across the Delhi region,” the statement said.

In the initial phase, the MCD conducted a pilot project in 10 wards of the West zone, establishing three dedicated collection sites. This initiative yielded “remarkable results”, officials said.