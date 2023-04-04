MCD to renew contracts of contractual employees

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi’s has decided to renew the contracts of the contractual employees with the help of special provisions. There has been a delay in the contract-extension of MCD contractual employees since MCD has failed to form a Standing Committee yet.

“No one needs to worry about their job. I guarantee to all MCD employees that everyone will get an extension. AAP and CM Arvind Kejriwal will not let any employee suffer,” the Mayor said. She added that directions have been given to extend the services of contractual employees after meeting with the MCD Commissioner.

The contracts of the employees associated with the horticulture department were renewed on Monday. The contracts of domestic breeding checkers have already been renewed. Apart from this, the contract of teachers will be renewed this week and that of data entry operators by April 10. Oberoi said that she also met with data entry operators, teachers, gardeners and other MCD contractual employees at Civic Center.

Earlier on Monday, several BJP Councillors sat in protest against the “negligence of the ruling AAP leaders towards contract workers under MCD” at the MCD headquarters’s Civic Center Gate and demanded that the service contracts of all contract workers be renewed immediately without service break. They handed over a memorandum to the O.S.D. to Mayor Oberoi in this regard.

BJP Councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, said that the BJP served the people through the corporation for 15 years despite the adverse economic condition during that time, the BJP mayors always protected the interests of the MCD workers, but it is a matter of regret that within 40 days of coming to power the Aam Aadmi Party has made thousands of contract workers jobless.

Several senior BJP councillors said that as a result of Aam Aadmi Party’s conspiracy to run the MCD without the standing committee the municipal services will soon break up. They demanded that the AAP leave its dogmatism and allow the formation of the standing committee.