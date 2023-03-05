MCD to organise ‘Raahgiri Day’

New Delhi: Civic authorities will organise a ‘Raahgiri Day’ in Delhi on March 5 with an aim to promote sustainable urban mobility and women safety, officials said on Friday. The event will be held at Kamla Nagar in Keshavpuram Zone.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, in a statement, said it will organise ‘Raahgiri Day’ at Kamla Nagar (Mandelia Road).

In ‘Raahgiri Day’, several activities are undertaken on a stretch of road, with no vehicular traffic plying. This event is organised under the G-20 theme of promoting sustainable and liveable cities, with a particular emphasis on sustainable mobility, the statement said.

The event will feature multiple themes, including road safety and women’s safety. It will take place close to International Women’s Day that falls on March 8, making it an opportune time to raise awareness about women’s safety, it said.

The event is committed to creating an inclusive and safe environment for all and welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to join in this community-building experience, the statement said.

It is being organised in partnership with the Delhi Police, Raahgiri Foundation, Sustainable Mobility Network (SMN), the statement said.

During the event, a stretch of road in Kamla Nagar will be transformed into a vehicle-free zone, allowing residents to participate in a range of activities, including yoga classes, Zumba, sports zones, games, music, dance, and educational programs on issues such as road safety, walkability, and women’s safety, it said.