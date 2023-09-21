MCD to open five new schools soon

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced on Tuesday that they are building five new schools in Narela, Bawana, Prem Nagar, Janata Vihar and Vishnu Garden, which will be inaugurated within two months.

In a review meeting between the Mayor, Shelly Oberoi, the Additional Commissioner, Vikas Tripathi and senior officials of the Education Department, it was informed that 95 per cent of the construction work for the five new schools have been completed. There will be five more schools, whose foundation stone will be laid by December, mentioned Oberoi.

She also directed the Education Department to organise Olympiads for classes IV and V, to ensure MCD school students get the experience of participating in competitive examinations, and assured that 1,500 tables and 37,000 chairs will be purchased as soon as possible for nursery classes.