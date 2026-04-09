MCD to mount over 4L ‘smart’ streetlights

New Delhi: Over four lakh “smart” streetlights are set to be installed across the national capital in the coming months by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), officials said.



The largely LED-based lights, equipped with remote monitoring systems, will be rolled out in the central, south, Najafgarh and west zones, they said. Unlike conventional fixtures, the smart lights will be connected to a centralised control system, allowing authorities to track performance,

detect faults in real time and carry out maintenance more quickly, they added.

The system will also generate data on energy consumption and network functioning, helping streamline operations and reduce electricity usage, the officials said.

The move is likely to improve illumination across neighbourhoods, with better-lit streets seen as a factor in enhancing safety and supporting night-time economic activity, they said.

The transition will take place gradually over the coming months, with neighbourhoods upgraded one by one as the new lights are brighter, they added.

Civic body officials said that similar maintenance and repair works were carried out in recent months to address outages and improve response times. Agencies