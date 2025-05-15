MCD to launch smart, cashless parking system at Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar among 8 spots

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will launch digital parking solutions at eight key sites, including the Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar clusters, enabling seamless, cashless payments via FASTag for cars and through digital payment platforms for two-wheelers.

The civic body said the project is part of a broader initiative to digitise civic services. It has identified eight locations, including two clusters, where the system will be rolled out in the initial phase.

These include Nehru Place (Outer Ring), Nehru Place (Inner Ring), Shastri Park, Kashmere Gate ISBT, Okhla Industrial Area Phase-I, Narela DDA Market, Lajpat Nagar Cluster (comprising Central Market, Veer Savarkar Marg, and Old Double Storey Road), and Karol Bagh Cluster (comprising Ajmal Khan Road, Bank Street, and Arya Samaj Road). The civic body has floated a tender to select an agency for the operations, management, and collection of parking charges using digital systems at its public parking sites.

According to the tender, the selected agency will be responsible for the end-to-end management of these parking spaces, including daily operations, technological deployment, digital payments, and on-site supervision.

The contract also includes integrating the FASTag system with the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) infrastructure and ensuring seamless connectivity with UPI and other digital payment platforms, the document said.

The primary objective of the initiative is to reduce congestion, curb illegal parking, eliminate cash transactions, and ensure

greater transparency in revenue collection, a senior MCD official familiar with the project said.