MCD to host ‘Raahgiri Day’ on Jun 18: officials

New Delhi: A ‘Raahgiri Day’ will be held on June 18 on a section of a pedestrianised road in old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, civic officials said on Friday.



This activity is being undertaken as part of the several initiatives taken to spruce up the city for the G20 summit later this year, they said.

As part of G20-related initiatives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police, in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation, FIA Foundation, PMNCH, and Nagarro will organise ‘Raahgiri Day’ event in Chandni Chowk on June 18, the MCD said in a statement.

The event will be held on Chandni Chowk’s non-motorised vehicle road stretch from Chandni Chowk-Town Hall to Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib, it said.

The ‘Raahgiri Day’ is being organised to promote sustainable transportation, reduce air pollution, and create safe and inclusive streets for all citizens, the statement said.

The MCD will cordon off the road and create a low-emission zone from 6 am to 9 am, providing a safe and enjoyable environment for people to walk, cycle, and engage in various activities, officials said.

In addition, there will be a sports zone while a drawing competition, puppet show, Yoga and Zumba sessions, flash mob, road safety awareness activities, and motivational speeches will also be organised, it said.

The event aims to celebrate public spaces dedicated to promoting sustainable development, inclusive growth, and collective action, the statement said.