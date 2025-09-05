MCD to hold Mega PTM in all schools

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) across all its schools on September 6. Announcing the initiative, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said the PTM aims to strengthen coordination between parents and teachers, review students’ academic progress, and inform parents about the ongoing educational reforms being introduced in MCD schools.

The Mayor underlined that the corporation is committed to delivering quality education while encouraging civic participation in the education process. He added that the Mega PTM will serve as a platform for parents to engage directly with teachers and school authorities, ensuring a collaborative effort in shaping the academic and personal growth of children. All MCD councillors will attend the PTM in their respective wards to participate in the discussions.

Alongside the PTM, a special cleanliness drive will be conducted in school premises under the ‘Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi’ (Freedom from Garbage) campaign. Chairman of the Education Committee, Yogesh Verma, said that the initiative will bring together parents, teachers, and local community members to work collectively for cleaner and healthier school campuses. “We want parents to not only take interest in their

children’s education but also contribute to environmental improvement. Such participation will encourage children to value cleanliness and instil civic responsibility,” Verma said. Both the Mayor and the Education Committee Chairman appealed to parents to actively participate in the Mega PTM, emphasising that their involvement is essential in building a brighter future for students and strengthening the role of MCD schools as centres of education and community engagement.