MCD to hold elections for vacant standing committee seats on Jun 2

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections on June 2 to fill two seats in its Standing Committee that fell vacant following the resignation of councillors upon being elected as MLAs in February.

The two councillors represented ward no 164 and ward no 74 of the civic body. They served as members of the MCD’s standing committee from the South Zone Wards Committee and the City-SP Zone Wards Committee.

The elections to fill the two seats on the standing committee were scheduled to be held on May 21 but were postponed due to the military conflicts between India and Pakistan.

The new date was announced on Monday, and elections will be held through secret ballot. Candidates may withdraw their nominations at any time before the commencement of the election proceedings during the respective committee meetings.

The Standing Committee is one of the most powerful decision-making bodies in the MCD, responsible for overseeing financial matters and approving key policy proposals.

Election for the City-SP Zone Wards Committee will be held at 10 am at the Hansraj Gupta Auditorium, while the poll for the vacant seat in the South Zone Wards Committee take place at 12 noon at the Satya Narayan Bansal Auditorium at the Civic Centre.

According to Sub-section (5) of Section 45 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the resultant vacancies in the Standing Committee will be filled by the Wards Committees concerned through an internal election from among their councillor members.

Sub-section (6) of the same section also allows former members of the Standing Committee to seek re-election.