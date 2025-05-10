MCD to hold elections for Standing and Ward Committees on May 22

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced that elections will be held on May 22 to fill two vacant seats in its influential Standing Committee, along with the election of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons for various ward committees.

According to an official notice issued on Friday, the vacancies arose after two councillors—representing Ward 164 and Ward 74—resigned upon being elected as MLAs in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. These councillors had previously served on the Standing Committee from the South Zone and City-SP Zone ward committees, respectively.

In accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the respective ward committees will now elect new Standing Committee members from among their councillors through a secret ballot. The election process will be governed by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Procedure & Conduct of Business) Regulations, 1958, and held under the provisions of Section 51 of the DMC Act, 1957 (as amended in 2022).

On the same day, elections for the posts of chairpersons and deputy chairpersons will be conducted in multiple ward committees, including those from Najafgarh, Rohini, Karol Bagh, Central, Narela, South, and City-SP zones.

Additionally, elections to constitute the full 18-member Standing Committee—MCD’s top decision-making body—are expected to take place in the first week of June.

A senior official stated that the newly elected committee is likely to begin functioning by mid-June.

The Standing Committee plays a vital role in the civic administration, including approving projects exceeding Rs 5 crore, reviewing policies with financial implications, sanctioning layout plans, and overseeing municipal audits. Its formation had been stalled for the past two years due to legal and political disputes between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party.