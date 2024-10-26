MCD to focus on waste dumping & open biomass burning: Mayor

New Delhi: On Friday, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced MCD’s strategy to combat rising pollution levels in Delhi, a recurring challenge each winter. Joined by Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal, Oberoi detailed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) latest initiatives aimed at improving air quality.

With the Air Quality Index spiking in recent days, Oberoi emphasised the critical need for action. “Every year after September, pollution levels in Delhi increase significantly. This year, the Air Quality Index has already shown concerning trends,” she stated. She further noted the importance of addressing both air and dust pollution, calling for “urgent measures to control illegal C&D dumping and open biomass burning.”

To enhance enforcement, the MCD has established 372 surveillance teams comprising 1,295 officers who will operate in shifts to monitor pollution sources across the city. “These teams will focus on hotspots identified by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and ensure compliance with environmental regulations,” Oberoi said.

The Mayor highlighted the extensive area under MCD jurisdiction, which includes 15,500 kilometers of roads maintained by 57,000 sanitation workers. The MCD has deployed 52 mechanical road sweepers, 195 water sprinklers, and 30 anti-smoke guns at critical sites. “We are leveraging technology and manpower to mitigate dust and improve air quality,” she added.

Monitoring efforts will include oversight of 612 sites registered on a DPCC web portal, with Zonal Deputy Commissioners responsible for enforcement. Notably, 55 out of 106 construction and demolition (C&D) sites have been barricaded, ensuring debris is disposed of in an environmentally safe manner. “We have taken a proactive approach to ensure that C&D waste is managed responsibly,” Oberoi stated.