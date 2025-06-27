MCD to elect members of spl, ad-hoc committees on July 10 after 2.5-yr gap

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for various special and ad-hoc committees on July 10, after a gap of over two-and-a-half years, officials said on Thursday.

The elections will be held during the ordinary July (2025) meeting of the corporation, with the adjourned meetings of April, May and June also scheduled on the same day following the main session, officials said.

The move marks a significant step in reviving the functioning of key policy-making and implementation arms of the civic body, they said, adding that in line with Chapter II of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the MCD may constitute as many special and ad-hoc committees as it deems necessary. These committees are responsible for delegated functions, policy inquiries, and advisory roles. They will be formed with members elected from within the corporation, although up to three outside experts can be engaged in ad-hoc panels, subject to approval from the corporation.