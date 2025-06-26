MCD to elect members of special, ad-hoc committees on July 10 after 2.5-year gap

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold elections for various special and ad-hoc committees on July 10, after a gap of over two-and-a-half years, officials said on Thursday.

The elections will be held during the ordinary July (2025) meeting of the corporation, with the adjourned meetings of April, May and June also scheduled on the same day following the main session, officials said.

The move marks a significant step in reviving the functioning of key policy-making and implementation arms of the civic body, they said, adding that in line with Chapter II of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the MCD may constitute as many special and ad-hoc committees as it deems necessary.

These committees are responsible for delegated functions, policy inquiries, and advisory roles. They will be formed with members elected from within the corporation, although up to three outside experts can be engaged in ad-hoc panels, subject to approval from the corporation.

The mayor has approved the dissolution of the existing ad-hoc Beneficial Project Committee and some other panels ahead of the elections.

The newly formed committees are expected to streamline key administrative, civic and welfare functions, and 250 members will be elected across a wide range of committees.

These include ad-hoc committees on licensing and 'tehbazari' (using public space for vending), community service, preventive malaria measures, flood control measures, naming and renaming of streets, grants-in-aid, national festivals, women welfare and child development (with special provisions for women), and grievance redressal.

Additionally, the special committees include those for assurance, appointments and disciplinary matters, construction, public health and medical aid, environmental management, gardens, law and general purposes, Hindi, sports promotion, high-powered property tax, corporate accounts, and a code of conduct for councillors.