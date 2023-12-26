MCD to crack down on pollution hotspots and open burning

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) announced that they have intensified their efforts to curb pollution in the city on Monday.



“After a detailed analysis of the complaints received on the Green Delhi App (GDA), it has been observed that the open burning incidences are occuring in parks, open lands, banks of drains, road sides and other areas. This

analysis has also revealed the vulnerable spots where open biomass or garden waste burning is taking place in various zones of Delhi. In view of this, MCD has decided to

keep strict vigil to control the incidents of open biomass burning, especially in these identified areas,” mentioned the corporation.

According to the reports, the highest number of identified vulnerable areas are in the Najafgarh Zone,

in Mundhela Kalan Village, Hari Vihar, Dwarka, Sector 13, and 8, Kapas Hera Extension,

Ashok Vihar, Wazirpur and other areas.

MCD has deployed night patrolling teams to monitor the burning and authorities have instructed zonal officers to identify other areas with open waste burning.

“During the last two months, MCD teams have issued challans on the grounds of various violations. From November 2, 2023 to December 23, 2023, they have issued 541 open burning challans and imposed fines on defaulters. For violations related to C&D waste norms, 1264 challans have been issued and a fine of Rs 2.38 crores have been imposed. The teams have also destroyed or seized 1539 unauthorised coal tandoors,” MCD claimed.