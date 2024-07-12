MCD to come up with cactus garden at cost of over Rs 50 lakh in I.P. Extension

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday said it will soon come up with a cactus garden near I.P. Extension’s Deshbandhu Apartment at a cost of Rs 50.48 lakh which will display 15 varieties of cactus.

This will be the first cactus garden of its kind by the Municipal Corporation of Delhiand the second cactus garden in Delhi, according to an official statement.

The area on which the cactus garden is being built under the Centre’s Amrit 2.0 scheme encompasses 1.45 acres. The construction of the cactus garden will be completed by September this year.

A total of 15 varieties of cactus will be on display in the said garden, which will include 550 plants of grafted ordinary Helio cactus, 200 plants of coloured grafted ordinary Helio cactus, 20 plants of Ferlo cactus, 50 plants of Melo cactus with cap and 500 plants of cactus on root.

The centerpiece of the project is a state-of-the-art poly house covering 10x10 meters, equipped with advanced temperature and water control systems to ensure optimal growth conditions for the cacti.