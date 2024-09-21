MCD to build new drainage system in Old Rajender Nagar to prevent waterlogging

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will construct a drainage system on Satpal Bhatia Marg in Old Rajender Nagar at a cost of Rs 2.74 crore to address the issue of waterlogging, according to an official statement released on Friday.



The new drainage system will channel excess stormwater away from the area

during heavy rains, helping to prevent flooding.

Tenders have been issued for the construction of drains on both sides of Satpal Bhatia Marg, from Pusa Road to Shankar Road in Ward 141. The work order is expected to be issued soon, according to the statement.

“The MCD will build a drainage system on Satpal Bhatia Marg (Bada Bazaar Road) to resolve the recurring issue of waterlogging. The system will help direct excess stormwater out of the area, thus mitigating the problem during heavy rainfall,” the statement said.

In the meantime, the Karol Bagh Zone of the MCD has launched a special drive to de-silt all covered drains in the area, the statement said.

The zonal staff has successfully de-silted drains in all 13 wards under their jurisdiction. Additionally, the cleaning of bell mouths and gully gratings across the entire zone has been undertaken. So far, the MCD has cleaned 76 nalahs (drainage channels), 5,940 gully gratings, and 1,435 bell mouths, according to the civic body.

“Sanitation staff from the Karol Bagh Zone have been deployed around the clock at all vulnerable points to prevent waterlogging. As soon as it starts raining, even at midnight, sanitation workers take immediate steps to clear clogged garbage, such as plastic bags, bottles, and chips packets, from bell mouths to ensure faster water drainage during heavy rains,” the statement added.

In addition, sanitation workers from the DEMS (Department of Environment Management Services) in Karol Bagh Zone have been stationed at the Zonal Control

Room for night shifts to handle any emergencies caused by heavy rains or other incidents during the night.