MCD to beautify areas under its jurisdiction ahead of G-20 Summit

New Delhi: Several roads and parks will be beautified, trees illuminated and public art will be installed at many locations of Delhi which is



slated to host the G20 Summit next year, civic officials said Wednesday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified thrust areas and laid out a timeline for this work.

This will include improving road infrastructure and walkability, refurbishing signages, beautifying areas beneath flyovers, good LED lighting, illuminating trees, covering drains and replacing broken slabs, installing public art at important locations, developing modern kiosks, taking permanent measures to prevent waterlogging.

The MCD has accelerated its work of giving parks, roads, walkways, and central verges a makeover in Delhi which is slated to host the G20 Summit in September 2023.

India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The MCD is all set to give a new and refreshing look to the roads and streets of Delhi.