MCD to appoint 58 special educators in primary schools to meet EWS quota gap

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved the creation of 58 additional posts of special educators for primary schools to teach children with disabilities, following a 2025 Delhi High Court order, an official said. The court directed authorities to offer the posts to selected candidates without affecting those already appointed or on the waiting list. The civic body has allocated an annual budget of Rs 4.6 crore for the initiative.

The issue stems from a 2020–21 recruitment drive by the then South Delhi Municipal Corporation for 1,126 special educator posts. Officials said only 54 vacancies were forwarded under the Economically Weaker Sections category instead of the mandated 112. After candidates challenged the move, the Central Administrative Tribunal ordered adherence to the EWS policy. The High Court later upheld the order and

directed creation of 58 supernumerary posts.