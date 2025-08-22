MCD thanks PM for Urban Extension Road-2 project

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Rs 11,000-crore Urban Extension Road-2 (UER-2) project to the people of Delhi, even as proceedings in the General House were disrupted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said the House had unanimously passed a motion of thanks moved by Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi. The Mayor underlined that the project would be transformative for the city, easing traffic congestion, reducing pollution levels, and improving connectivity between Delhi and Haryana.

“The people of Delhi have wholeheartedly welcomed UER-2, but AAP seems unwilling to allow even this moment of public enthusiasm to pass without obstruction,” Singh remarked, noting that members of the ruling BJP had raised slogans of “Thank You Modi Ji” in appreciation of the Prime Minister’s initiative.

Wahi accused AAP of pursuing a policy of “Do nothing, let no one work,” and said their repeated disruptions made it evident that the party was more interested in blocking development than in addressing citizens’ welfare. “The General House meets only once a month to take up ward-level issues, yet AAP consistently attempts to derail proceedings,” he added.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma echoed this sentiment, observing that many AAP councillors themselves appeared frustrated at being prevented from constructive participation by their own party’s strategy. “The Mayor made every effort to maintain order and allow debate, but AAP’s disruptions denied councillors an opportunity to raise important civic concerns,” she said.

Despite the ruckus, the MCD leadership reaffirmed its commitment to continue working in the interest of Delhi’s citizens and to carry forward projects aimed at long-term development.