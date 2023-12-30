MCD teachers protest outside Civic Centre

New Delhi: Teachers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) protested in front of MCD Civic Centre, Gate 3 on Thursday against the Corporation’s Education Department.



The protest commenced at 10 AM, led by members of the Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam, after their meeting with the Mayor, scheduled for Wednesday, was called off for unknown reasons. Several teachers were present there with placards and slogans for the demonstration, which they termed as “Shikshak Swabhiman Dharna”.

They had a list of demands from the Corporation leaders and senior officials, including the unpaid salary of almost 17,000 MCD teachers for the last two months, and the unrelease of the transfer list. Along with this, they were also protesting against the non-recruitment of new teachers

from 2019.

The demonstration was planned to be carried on till the teachers were granted a meeting with the Mayor and their demands were met.

‘For the last 8-9 years, teachers’ organisations have been struggling to demand timely salaries and outstanding arrears. It is a very painful situation for us that we have to listen to the abusive language of MSGs and calls from bank agents asking for the instalments for our children’s school fees,’ claimed the protestors.

Some of the other demands listed by them include the payment of all outstanding pensions for retired principals and teachers, along with cashless medical facilities for them. They also asked for all teachers on contractual employment to be made permanent, and that special educators should be limited to teaching only children with special needs, and not be forced to take regular classes.

After hours of protesting, senior members of the Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam met with the Delhi Mayor, Shelly Oberoi in the evening, where they presented her a signed letter listing all their demands.