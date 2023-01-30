MCD teachers complain about salary, pension delay

New Delhi: Teachers across the schools of Municipal Corporation of Delhi have complained about the several delays in payments of their salaries. MCD runs over 1,000 primary schools in the national



Capital and teachers of these schools have often complained that the civic body has failed to pay their salaries and pensions on time.

As per the teachers union under MCD, currently teachers have not received their salaries for 2, 3 and 4 months for erstwhile South, North and East MCD respectively. Pensions have been pending for 4 months. The civic body which was unified in May 2022 has dealt with a severe financial crunch in the past few years. Despite promises of all timely salary and pension payments post unification of MCD, several employees have complained of delays. Previously, South MCD was the only civic body that had not faced severe delays in salaries of its employees but post unification, teachers previously under South MCD have also had 2 months of delays in salaries.

As per Shiksha Nyay Manch Municipal Corporation (Teachers Union of MCD), over 18,000 teachers are currently struggling and are not able to afford basic necessities. Officials from the union have said that if salary dues are not paid by 31 January, they will be sending the civic body a notice notifying them of protest until dues are paid. MCD was unified in May 2022, a poignant reason to unify the civic body was because of the financial crunch the trifurcated bodies were under.