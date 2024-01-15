MCD teachers allege fraud in transfer policy

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) teachers represented by the Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam have alleged fraudulent practices in the MCD teachers transfer policy.



On April 11, 2023 an affidavit was submitted in front of the Delhi High Court, by the Deputy Director of Teachers Recruitment Cell, MCD Education Department, where it was mentioned that there are 509 vacant posts for Principals, 2,683 for Primary Teachers, 2,521 vacant for Nursery Teachers and 37 for Primary Special Educator.

According to the transfer positions posted on September 18, 2023, there were only 680 positions posted for nursery and primary teachers.

“We do not have enough teachers to take care of the students studying in Corporation schools. As of now, 8,16,655 students are enrolled in MCD schools as opposed to 17,000 thousand teachers. This is a violation against the Norms and Standards for a School, The Right Of Children to Free and Compulsory

Education Act, 2009,” mentioned Shikshak Nyay Manch Nagar Nigam President Kuldeep Singh Khetri.

He further accused the online transfer policy of not being transparent, giving opportunity for fraudulent practices.

“Gangeshwar Prasad, the teacher who expired two weeks ago, has been transferred. Another teacher, who got transferred 2 years ago has also been transferred whereas the condition for transfer is 3 years. It is a total scam,” he said.

This is in the face of the recent transfer postings released on January 6, 2023. The list was released manually,

four months after the Corporation had taken in online applications for the same. The teachers have complained that they are not provided with

reasons for their application being declined, nor are they allowed to check their school preferences.

Additionally, with the transfer application history not maintained at School Principal or Zonal level, the teachers have mentioned that they are

helpless to verify the information after submitting their applications.