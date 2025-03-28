MCD tax offices open on Mar 31

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced that its property tax offices at zonal offices and headquarters will remain open on March 31, a gazetted holiday, from 10:00

am to 5:00 pm.

This initiative is aimed at providing additional support to property owners and occupiers, allowing them to file their property tax returns and make payments before

the deadline.

The MCD encourages all property owners and occupiers to complete their tax obligations on or before March 31 to avoid any penalties.