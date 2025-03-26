MCD targets Karol Bagh cleanup, rd beautification

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a targeted beautification and encroachment removal project aimed at improving key road stretches in the Karol Bagh Zone.

The initiative focuses on the stretch from Idgah Roundabout to Jhandewalan Mandir and continues up to Hanuman Mandir on Pusa Road, with the goal of creating a cleaner, more organised, and visually appealing environment for residents and commuters alike.

Over the past 15 days, MCD has carried out joint encroachment removal drives, in collaboration with the Public Health, General Licensing, and Veterinary departments.

The operations have focused on clearing unauthorised vendors, temporary food stalls, and shop encroachments, particularly in areas near Jhandewalan Mandir, Hanuman Mandir, and the Panchkuian Road Cremation Ground Roundabout.

Key actions in the initiative include the removal of street encroachments, horticultural enhancements with new plantation drives along central verges, and infrastructure improvements such as the clearance of construction debris, repainting road markings, and repairing park walls.

Daily sanitation measures like sweeping, garbage removal, and water sprinklers to control dust and pollution are also being deployed.

Additionally, the MCD has partnered with Janki Devi Memorial College to organise a graffiti competition, promoting the prevention of vector-borne diseases through public wall art.

Further initiatives, including more wall painting contests with Daulat Ram College, are planned to continue enhancing the area’s visual landscape.