MCD takes strict action against waste dumping in public parks

NEW DELHI: In a move to restore the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of public spaces, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a special campaign to remove solid waste from parks across the city. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the environmental quality of Delhi’s green spaces, providing residents with cleaner and more inviting parks. Under the campaign, Deputy Commissioners of all 12 zones in the city have been directed to take immediate and effective action in their respective areas. The MCD has emphasised strict enforcement against illegal dumping of solid waste in parks, with violators facing penalties in line with guidelines set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

To aid in the effort, the MCD has urged residents to report instances of unauthorised waste disposal via the ‘MCD 311 app,’ which allows citizens to actively contribute to the cleanliness drive. The Department of Environment Management Services (DEMS) is collaborating with the Horticulture Department to ensure continuous monitoring of the campaign’s progress, guaranteeing systematic waste removal and the rejuvenation of public parks. The MCD expressed its commitment to providing a clean, green, and healthy environment for

Delhi’s residents.