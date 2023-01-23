MCD takes steps to contain VBDs

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi has stepped up its preparations for containment of Vector Borne Diseases (VBDs). Working in this direction Narela Zone organised training of almost 100 malaria inspectors and Domestic Breeder Checkers (DBCs). The training was aimed at setting clear directions for work in the current year. Knowledge about various kinds of mosquitoes, their various stages of growth and chemicals used to prevent their spread was imparted with the intent to keep them duly informed. Anti larval solutions, oils, fogging and related chemicals and equipment utilised were exhibited for the training. These also included Gambusia fish which are introduced in ponds, lakes as they eat up the mosquito larvae.