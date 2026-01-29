MCD tables first-ever surplus Budget

New Delhi: In a significant fiscal milestone, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday presented what is being described as its first-ever surplus Budget, signalling a turnaround in the civic body’s finances and laying out an ambitious roadmap for urban infrastructure, environmental protection and social welfare.



For the 2026–27 financial year, MCD has projected an income of Rs 17,044.06 crore, against an estimated expenditure of Rs 16,697.56 crore, resulting in a surplus. In the revised estimates for 2025–26, income has been pegged at Rs 15,679.72 crore, while expenditure is estimated at Rs 16,305.19 crore. After accounting for savings of about Rs 1,483.94 crore from 2024–25, the Corporation expects to close the current year with around Rs 858.47 crore, and generate savings of nearly Rs 1,205 crore in the next fiscal, reducing dependence on borrowing. A major thrust of the budget is revenue augmentation, with plans to intensify property tax collection, including recovery of pending dues from government and non-government properties, expected to yield an additional Rs 500 crore. Regulated advertising across parking sites, public toilets, and bicycle stands is projected to generate substantial revenue, while annual licensing of weekly market vendors is expected to further strengthen finances.

On the environmental front, MCD announced a Group of Departments to spearhead year-round air pollution control, focusing on road dust, construction activity, waste management and green cover. Under solid waste management initiatives, landfill sites at Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla will be redeveloped into green and community spaces. The budget also outlines large-scale investments in bio-methanation, waste-to-energy plants, and construction and demolition waste processing. Civic infrastructure will receive a boost through the ‘One Road–One Day’ scheme for rapid road rejuvenation, expansion of drainage cleaning using mechanised equipment, deployment of electric road sweepers and installation of anti-smog guns.