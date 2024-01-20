MCD suspends 13 sanitation workers over alleged fraud

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has suspended 13 sanitation workers in the Narela and Sadar



Paharganj Zone for allegedly engaging in fraudulent activities, an official statement said.

The sanitation workers allegedly lied about not receiving their pending arrears and approached the court to avail the money more than once, the statement said.

“It has come to the notice of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that some sanitation workers approached the Labour Court even after receiving their dues,” the civic

body said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi explained that after the payment order is passed from the Labour Court, the bank debits the outstanding amount from the corporation’s account and deposits it into the account of the sanitation worker.

The civic body has suffered financial loss because of this, it added.

“Payment of the same amount more than

once can be considered an attempt to cheat the

department,” the statement said.

The MCD said it was found after a preliminary investigation that some workers in the Narela and Sadar Paharganj

Zone were involved in this practice and they were suspended.

The civic body, which is also investigating other such cases, has said that it would take punitive and legal action against the employees, who engage in such practices.