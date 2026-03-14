MCD students shine at ‘Purple Fest’

New Delhi: Students with disabilities from schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) participated in the annual Purple Fest held at the picturesque Amrit Udyan within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan, marking their first-ever participation in the event.

A total of 11 students from MCD schools took part in the festival, which celebrates inclusivity and provides a platform for persons with disabilities to showcase their talent. Two students presented a dance performance during the programme, while nine others participated in a fancy dress competition, reflecting enthusiasm and creativity. The festival also provided the students with an opportunity to explore the iconic Amrit Udyan, one of the most visited gardens in the Presidential Estate. International para-athlete Vikas Dagar attended the event.