MCD sterilised nearly 7,000 stray dogs in January & February

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sterilised nearly 7,000 stray dogs in January and February and more dogs are being picked daily for sterilisation and then released back to the same area, officials said.



There has been an increase in dog bite incidents in the national capital in the past six months.

An MCD official said the stray dogs are sterilised and immunized against rabies and after sterilisation, they are released back to the same area from where they had been picked up.

“A total of 6,904 stray dogs have been sterilised during the two months — January and February 2023,” the official told PTI. He, however, said the data for March and April is “yet to be studied”.

“On receipt of complaints from the areas, the ferocious or attacking dogs are picked up by the MCD and kept under observation. If their behaviour is found normal, they are released back to the same area from where they had been picked up,” he

added.

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack in southwest Delhi’s Rangpuri area on Monday morning.

Last month, two minor brothers were found dead in separate cases of suspected stray dog attacks in southwest Delhi’s Sindhi Camp area. The incident drew widespread flak and the MCD held several meetings to control the menace of the stray dogs.

“We have prepared an action plan. We have divided 12 zones into two groups of six each. Every day dogs are being picked up and sterilised,” another official said.

The Centre on Tuesday directed local bodies to ensure only recognised organisations carry out animal birth control programme for stray dogs in accordance with the recently notified rules.